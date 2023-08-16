Vanuatu struck by strong earthquake in Tsunami-sensitive region
An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck the Sola, Vanuatu region late on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said. So far, there is no update on a Tsunami warning.
The quake was estimated at a depth of 193 km (119.92 miles), USGS added.
