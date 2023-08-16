ugc_banner

Vanuatu struck by strong earthquake in Tsunami-sensitive region

Aug 16, 2023

Photograph:(Reuters)

An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck the Sola, Vanuatu region late on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said. So far, there is no update on a Tsunami warning.

The quake was estimated at a depth of 193 km (119.92 miles), USGS added. 

More information to be added soon.

