Vaccinated people accounting for majority of Covid deaths in US: Report

A new study has found that around 58 per cent of people who have died due to COVID-19 in the United States were vaccinated or had received a booster shot. According to the analysis conducted for The Health 202 by Cynthia Cox, vice president at the Kaiser Family Foundation, most than two-thirds of them received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine. The Washington Post reported that this follows the trend that has emerged over the last year where the death rate has increased for vaccinated people.

“We can no longer say this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Cox told The Health 202.

The data was released just a day after Dr. Anthony Fauci urged the American population to get their booster shots. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that the booster shots provide protection against symptomatic infection of COVID-19 and he cited the study in his analysis.

This vaccine was rolled out back in September in a bid to counter the virus as it continues to mutate. “You need to update the protection,” said Fauci. According to the New York Times, he added that the new booster shot “clearly induces” a better immune response against BA.4 and BA.5 variants.

Also read | European Union fails to agree on gas price cap, members to deliberate again next month

“The final message I give you from this podium is that please, for your own safety, for that of your family, get your updated covid-19 shot as soon as you’re eligible,” he concluded.