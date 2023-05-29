Uyghur scholar on Beijing's 'watchlist' goes missing from Hong Kong airport

The whereabouts of Uyghur scholar Abuduwaili Abudureheman remain unknown as Hong Kong denied Abudureheman's arrival on its territory.

But the Uyghur scholar had reportedly texted a friend that he was being interrogated by the police at Hong Kong International Airport on May 10.

He has not been heard of since May 10.

While the rights groups have demanded Hong Kong to reveal Abudureheman’s whereabouts, the government said such a call was "groundless and unfounded". Who is Abuduwaili Abudureheman? Born in the restive Xinjiang, Abuduwaili was based out of South Korea for the past seven years. He holds a PhD in sports industry and leisure.

Abuduwaili was reportedly put on a watch list of Uyghurs by Beijing.

According to Amnesty International, Abudureheman had flown in from Seoul to Hong Kong to visit a female friend.

“That Abuduwaili appears to have been detained on arrival and interrogated raises questions about the potential complicity of the Hong Kong government in human rights violations being committed against Uyghurs by the Chinese government.”

"The unknown fate of Abuduwaili Abudureheman is deeply worrying, given the background of crimes against humanity committed against Uyghurs by the Chinese government in Xinjiang, and its ongoing pursuit of Uyghurs who have travelled overseas," Alkan Akad, an Amnesty researcher, said in an official statement. Chinese repression on Uyghur population Beijing continues to detain about one million Uyghurs in the so-called "re-education camps" in northwestern Xinjiang province.

Last year, the United Nations accused China of committing serious human rights violations in Xinjiang that it said constituted international crimes, including "crimes against humanity".

The United Nations concluded that "the extent of arbitrary and discriminatory detention of members of Uyghur and other predominantly Muslim groups may constitute international crimes, in particular crimes against humanity".

It also found allegations of patterns of torture or ill-treatment, including forced medical treatment and adverse conditions of detention, are credible, as are allegations of individual incidents of sexual and gender-based violence.

The United Nations also found credible indications of violations of reproductive rights through the "coercive enforcement of family planning policies since 2017".

