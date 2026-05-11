/USS Alaska movement near Gibraltar sparks speculation after Trump calls Iran response ‘totally unacceptable’

A reported movement involving a US nuclear-powered submarine near Gibraltar has drawn attention amid rising tensions between Washington and Tehran after President Donald Trump’s sharp criticism of Iran’s response to ceasefire negotiations.

According to the Gibraltar Broadcasting Corporation, USS Alaska, an Ohio-class nuclear-powered submarine operated by the US Navy, was seen arriving near Gibraltar on Sunday evening under heightened security measures.

The broadcaster published photographs showing a 200-metre exclusion zone established around the South Mole “until further notice”. The report also stated that a team of Royal Marines was believed to have arrived on the Rock aboard RAF transport aircraft.

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The reported submarine movement quickly fuelled speculation online, with several social media commentators claiming USS Alaska was heading towards the Mediterranean Sea. However, there has been no official confirmation or evidence supporting those claims.

The Ohio-class fleet is regarded as one of the most powerful components of the US Navy’s strategic arsenal. According to GBC, the fleet includes 14 ballistic missile submarines and four guided missile submarines. Each vessel is approximately 171 metres long and can displace close to 18,750 tonnes while submerged, making them among the largest submarines in US naval service.

Trump attacks Iran’s ceasefire response

The submarine sighting came shortly after Trump publicly rejected Iran’s response to a US-backed proposal intended to reduce hostilities in West Asia and the Gulf region. Posting on his platform Truth Social, Trump wrote: “I have just read the response from Iran’s so-called ‘Representatives.’ I don’t like it – TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE! Thank you for your attention to this matter”.