US: Woman stabs her mother 30 times for finding her college secret

In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old woman killed her mother by stabbing her almost 30 times in the neck and beating her with an iron skillet after the latter found out that the daughter had been expelled from her college, a secret that the accused did not want her mother to find out.



As per the Summit County Prosecutor's Office, the court found Sydney Powell of Akron guilty of murder, tampering with evidence and felonious assault in the brutal killing of healthcare worker Brenda Powell, who was 50 years old.



"In March of 2020, Sydney Powell struck Brenda Powell in the head with an iron skillet, then stabbed her nearly 30 times in the neck," said Summit County Prosecutor's Office, in a release.

ALSO READ | Three-year-old, two adults shot dead in Florida over apparent sale of dog

In the Akron Beacon Journal, it was reported that Powell, who was a former student of Mount Union University student, was seen crying in the Summit County Common Pleas courtroom after she was found guilty by the jury.



On 3 March 2020, Brenda was found by the police inside her Scudder Drive home. The woman was severely injured. She was immediately rushed to the hospital where she succumbed due to her injuries.



As per the report published in the New York Post, the mother was attacked by Powell, while she was talking to officials from her school on the phone. Brenda Powell worked as a child life specialist at Akron Children's Hospital.



The defence further stated that Powell suffered from schizophrenia and hence, the court cannot hold her accountable for murder, reported the media outlet.

'Powell suffered a psychotic break when she killed her mother'

One of three defence experts James Reardon, who diagnosed Powell's schizophrenia, said that Sydney suffered a psychotic break when she attacked and killed her mother, whom she used to consider her best friend.



Psychologist, who was hired by prosecutors, Sylvia O'Bradovich did not agree with the diagnosis and stated that Powell failed to meet the legal definition of insanity when the crime was committed.

WATCH | US: 3 people killed in ‘racially motivated’ shooting in Florida

O'Bradovich further stated that Powell has been suffering from mental health issues, which include malingering, anxiety disorder and borderline personality traits.



Speaking about the incident in court, Assistant Prosecutor Brian Stano said, "Sydney stopped attacking with the pan, presumably went to the kitchen with a knife," according to the Akron Beacon Journal.



"She had to switch weapons and keep attacking her. Just the knife just in the neck multiple times? That is purposeful. That is trying to end someone," Stano added. The sentencing of Powell has been scheduled for September 28.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.