US woman shockingly disappears in Spain amid bitter divorce with husband

In a shocking development, a 40-year-old woman from the United States went missing in Spain amid a bitter divorce.

Ana Knezevich, a US citizen from Colombia, disappeared nearly two weeks ago.

Her family, as per the New York Post reports, claim that they received "bizarre messages" from her phone before she mysteriously vanished.

Knezevich's family revealed that she was going through a painful separation from her husband, who is originally from Serbia.

Knezevich, who decided to take a break and travel to Europe, went missing on Feb 5 in Madrid.

She had plans to meet her friend in Barcelona, but never arrived there, Knezevich's brother Felipe Henao said.

Henao stated that his sister mysteriously vanished after a man, who was spotted wearing a helmet, blacked out security cameras at the apartment by using spray paint.

He then said that the family members got extremely worried after they got text messages in Spanish from Knezevich's number.

"That message in Spanish, it is like it's translated from Google. It's not her. She doesn't say those things. Like nobody in Spanish will say it like that," Henao was quoted as saying by DailyMail.

The messages, when translated, said that Knezevich was visiting a person who lived two hours away from Madrid for a few days and that she would get in touch with them as soon as she was back as there was no phone service available there.

Knezevich's friend Sanna Rameau said that she was last seen on Feb 2 by her neighbours.

Rameau said that the day when Knezevich went missing, she sent her a text message but did not receive a reply.

However, she got a text message the next day from her number saying that she had met a person whom she had an instant connection with and that she would call Rameau as soon as she got back.

“We received very bizarre messages from her phone, I have to say from her phone because I don't believe it was her sending it, that Saturday afternoon after she disappeared. That she had met a man on the street,” Rameau told WSVN.

The Spanish authorities, as per the local media reports, have launched an inquiry and are now investigating the matter.