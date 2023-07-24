US: Woman found dead on trail near Yellowstone National Park in suspected grizzly bear encounter

A woman was found dead in the United States’ Montana after an “apparent bear encounter” on the trail west of Yellowstone National Park, said the park officials, on Sunday (July 23). The statement was released a day after the woman’s body was found on a trail near the national park.

What did the park officials say about the incident?

The state’s Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks, said that the body was discovered with tracks from a grizzly bear around it, near the town of West Yellowstone in Montana. They said the woman was found deceased “following an apparent bear encounter.”

However, no cause of death has been confirmed as the officials said that the department is still in the midst of investigating the supposed grizzly attack.

Officials issue warnings

The incident has also prompted the officials to issue a warning and close a part of the Custer Gallatin National Forest in Montana. “The Custer Gallatin National Forest has issued an emergency closure of the Buttermilk area for human safety,” said the state’s fish, wildlife and parks, in the statement.

The forest is located in southeastern Montana which borders Yellowstone National Park. The incident also comes days after the state’s fish, wildlife and parks department issued a warning for both visitors and staff about the increased danger from grizzlies in the area.

They had also urged campers and hikers to carry bear spray and to secure their food and garbage. The area which has been closed by the park rangers in light of the recent discovery is said to be popular with hikers.

The supposed bear attack also comes amid a rise in Montana’s grizzly populations. Last week, the department confirmed the increase in grizzly bear sightings throughout the state, “particularly in areas between the Northern Continental Divide and the Great Yellowstone ecosystems.”

Yellowstone’s grizzly bear

Yellowstone is home to two species of bears – grizzly bears and black bears, according to the US National Park Service website. The national park has witnessed eight deadly bear encounters since it was established in 1872. The number of grizzly bears has increased from 136 in 1975 to more than 1,000 in 2021.

(With inputs from agencies)

