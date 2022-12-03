US whistleblower Edward Snowden gets Russian passport after swearing an oath to Russia

Edward Snowden is in news once again.

Former US intelligence whistleblower has received a Russian passport on Friday (Nov 02) after swearing an oath of allegiance to Russia.

Snowden's lawyer Anatoly Kucherena told the news agency TASS, "Yes, he got [a passport], he took the oath."

Snowden was granted Russian citizenship by Russian President Vladimir Putin in September this year.

The whistleblower has been wanted back in the US by the authorities for years to stand for investigations for espionage. He left the country after disclosing top-secret reports exposing surveillance practices of the US's National Security Agency (NSA).

White House's official John Kirby told reporters on Friday over the report, "This is still a criminal investigative matter."

I'm in Russia because the White House intentionally canceled my passport to trap me here. They *downed the President of Bolivia's diplomatic aircraft* to prevent me from leaving, and continue to interfere with my freedom of movement to this day.



In case that was unclear. https://t.co/hOb2Azc41G — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) December 2, 2022 ×

As per media reports, Snowden's family has been living in Russia since then. They are living in an undisclosed location. His wife, Lindsay Mills is also said to be applying for Russian citizenship.

Defenders of Snowden him as a modern-day renegade for revealing the US's espionage and alleged privacy violations. However, opposers remark him as a traitor who put lives in peril by divulging the US's reports.

(With inputs from agencies)