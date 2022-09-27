Who is Edward Snowden, the US whistleblower who just got Russian citizenship?

Snowden joins the army

Snowden joined the military in 2004 with the idea of aiding the US war effort in Iraq and to “help free people from oppression”. He enlisted in the US Army Reserve as a special forces recruit, but lasted only four months after breaking both legs in a training exercise. He then went to the CIA in information technology security, rising quickly because of his understanding of the internet and his computer programming skills.

By 2007, the CIA had stationed him with diplomatic cover in Geneva, Switzerland, where he maintained computer network security.

Later, as an NSA contractor, Snowden observed hi-tech spy powers. One particular spy tool the NSA called XKEYSCORE allowed the government to scour the recent internet history of average Americans.

