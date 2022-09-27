Who is Edward Snowden, the US whistleblower who just got Russian citizenship?

Edward Snowden is in news once again. Nine years after the American exposed the scale of secret surveillance operations undertaken by the US National Security Agency (NSA), the whistleblower has been granted Russian citizenship. The move comes at a time when the relationship between Moscow and Washington is at an all-time low, courtesy of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. However, how did Snowden become such a big threat to the security of US that he was thrown out as a pariah? We take a look and explore his life and career