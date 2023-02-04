US weather agency warns of ‘once-in-a-generation’ Arctic blast

A “once-in-a-generation” Arctic blast is set to the northeastern part of the US on Friday and Saturday, the meteorologists have warned asking more than 15 million residents to brace themselves for the record-breaking temperatures.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has predicted that an Arctic cold front is expected to bring icy cold winds of -45 degrees Celcius (-50F) in parts of northern New England, and will likely cover the area stretching from northern Pennsylvania to Maine.

The weather agency said that the weather will continue through Saturday evening.

The latest warning comes after a winter storm left hundreds of thousands of Texans without power on Thursday after ice storms killed at least 10.

“The wind chills have the potential to be once-in-a-generation cold,” the NWS said, according to the Guardian.

It urged people to either stay indoors or take precautions against frostbite and hypothermia.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has declared a cold emergency for Friday through Sunday and opened warming centres for people.

In an advisory, the city suggested people wear several layers of loose-fitting lightweight, warm clothing.

“Wear mittens over gloves; layering works for your hands as well,” the advisory said. “Always wear a hat and cover your mouth with a scarf to protect your lungs.”

Canada’s Rideau Canal skating rink closed

Meanwhile, the world's longest skating rink has been closed down due to warmer-than-average temperatures.

During winter months, Ottawa's 7.8km (4.8 miles) Rideau Canal turns into ice, attracting a lot of skaters.

On Friday, temperatures dropped to -26C (-15F) on Friday, but hovered around -5C (12F) in January and -2C (28F) in December.

Over the past 52 years, the average start date has shifted later and later.

(With inputs from agencies)