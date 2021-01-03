US VP Mike Pence 'welcomes' Senate Republican efforts to derail Joe Biden victory certification

US Presidential election 2020 drama does not seem to be over as Republican Senators' efforts to scuttle Joe Biden's certification in US Senate has got support from US Vice President Mike Pence himself. 11 Republican senators and senator-elect led by Senator Ted Cruz have declared that they would not vote to endorse Joe Biden as the next US President. Pence's Chief of Staff Marc Short said that Pence 'welcomes' the effort of Senators.

Mr Pence "welcomes the efforts of members of the House and Senate to use the authority they have under the law to raise objections and bring forward evidence before the Congress and the American people", Short was quoted as saying by BBC.

The latest move from Republicans is seen as yet another attempt to delay or even prevent Joe Biden from taking over as US President this month. The US Election has been called in favour of Biden who has amassed enough Electoral College votes to secure the Oval Office. But outgoing US President Donald Trump has continued allegations of widespread fraud in voting. He has not provided any evidence and he himself along with Republican Party has received setbacks in courts across USA including in US Supreme Court which refused to overturn the result.

Trump's claims of election fraud have continued even after all these setbacks.

Now Ted Cruz and others have targetted US courts.

Signed by Ted Cruz and six others, the statement accuses that all the court rulings which have concluded the elections were fair have been given a wrong decision and asserts that all "allegations of fraud and irregularities in the 2020 election exceed any in our lifetimes".

The lawmakers are planning to demand the creation of a special commission to carry an "emergency 10-day audit" of the results. They plan to protest the Pro-forma certification of Biden's victory o Wednesday when the Congress convenes in a joint session.

This can then later be revised for total votes by individual states by convening special legislative sessions.