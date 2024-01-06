US: Vivek Ramaswamy takes jibe at Haley's remark on Iowa school shooting

Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy on Friday (Jan 5) took a jibe at his fellow party leader and presidential hopeful Nikki Haley over her remarks on a shooting at a high school in Iowa on Thursday. At a CNN Townhall on Thursday, Haley called for mental health reforms following the shooting at the Perry High School where one student died and five others were injured. "We have to deal with the cancer that is mental health. We have to,” Haley told voters.

"We have to deal with the cancer that is mental health," she said in a post on X on Friday. Ramaswamy hit out at Haley for equating cancer with mental health.

"I think she might’ve actually written this one herself," he said.

Apart from Ramaswamy, Haley's post on X was criticised by others too. "You writing fortune cookies or running for President?" X user Aaron Day 2024 wrote.

"You’re terrible at metaphors “We need to deal with the broken foot that is diarrhoea,” another user wrote on the social media platform. "You do need a psychiatrist. Crazy," another user said.

The shooting incident

The shooting at the Perry High School killed a sixth grader and injured five others. The incident prompted Vivek Ramaswamy to cancel a scheduled campaign event in the town. Addressing a press conference, Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante said the shooting at the school took place on Thursday morning and resulted in multiple victims.

The suspect was identified as Dylan Butler, a 17-year-old student at Perry High School. He was found dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound by responding officers.

"The shooter has been identified as 17-year-old Dylan Butler, a student at Perry High School. Butler was armed with a pump action shotgun and a small calibre handgun. Butler also made a number of social media posts in and around the time of the shooting. Law enforcement is working to secure those pieces of evidence. All evidence thus far suggests that Butler acted alone," Mitch Mortvedt, assistant director of Iowa division of criminal investigation, said.

"There are six victims, one of them who is deceased. That individual was a sixth-grade student at Perry Middle School. The other five are being treated at area hospitals. Four of the surviving students, four of the surviving victims are students, and the fifth is a school administrator. The law enforcement response was swift and immediate. Roughly 150 officers from local, state, and federal agencies responded within the hour. The investigation in today's tragedy is ongoing."