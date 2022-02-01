US Vice President Kamala Harris drove within yards of pipe bomb during Capitol riot: Report

A new report has revealed that US Vice President Kamala Harris had driven within yards of a pipe bomb at Democratic National Committee headquarters during Capitol riot.

On January 6, 2021, she had to remain inside the headquarters due to a security lapse by law enforcement while responding to several incidents as per CNN.

"In order to maintain operational security, the Secret Service does not discuss protective means and methods," CNN quoted a Secret Service spokesman.

Hundreds of supporters of former US President Donald Trump stormed the US legislature in Washington on January 6 last year in an effort to block certification of President Joe Biden's November 2020 election victory.

More than 700 people have been arrested as part of the investigation into the riot that left five people dead and the country reeling. That list grows by the day as the sprawling investigation churns on.

Most of the accused are not charged with violence or vandalism but merely with having illegally entered the building and generally face misdemeanor charges.

However some longer sentences have been handed down and more of the approximately 225 individuals accused of acts of violence could face serious repercussions in court.

The US House of Representatives committee investigating the attack has issued more than 50 subpoenas and heard from more than 300 witnesses. It is expected to release an interim report in the summer and a final report in the fall.

Four people died in the hours-long chaos after Trump urged supporters to march to the Capitol and "fight like hell."

Social media platforms were widely blamed for amplifying calls to violence and spreading misinformation that contributed to the January 6 attempt to violently overturn the election results.

One police officer died on that day after battling rioters and four later died by suicide. Around 140 police officers were injured.



