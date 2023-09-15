US university to award posthumous degree to Indian student killed by speeding police car

Jaahnavi Kandula, the 23-year-old student who was killed by a speeding police car earlier this year, will be awarded her degree posthumously, said Northeastern University where she was studying. The development has come after release of police footage in which a police officer can be heard laughing about her death and saying that her life had "little value". Jaahnavi was due to get her masters degree in Information Systems this December.

The university has now said in a statement posted on its website that the posthumous degree will be presented to Jaahnavi's family.

The statement from the chancellor of the university quoted dean Dave Thurman as saying that everyone on the campus “loved her bubbly laugh, sense of humor and infectious personality." and that her loss will be "felt deeply by students, staff, and faculty.”

Watch | Gravitas: US monitors investigation on officer Auderer | Will Jaahnavi Kandula get justice?

Jaahnavi was struck by the police car while she at a pedestrian crossing. The police car was cruising at nearly 120 kmph. After the car hit Jaahnavi, she was flung 100-feet away. She was rushed to a medical center but died of her injuries.

Seattle Police earlier this week released a body-cam footage in which a police officer, who is also vice-president of the police union can be heard laughing about Jahhnavi's death. This has led to strong reactions both, in India and the US. Indian government has contacted US authorities for a through investigation into the matter.

The university, in its statement online, has taken cognizance of the police video.

"This week, Jaahnavi’s friends and loved ones are enduring the additional pain of new developments related to this tragedy. Callous and insensitive remarks by a Seattle police officer have become public, reopening wounds and deepening our collective heartbreak. We also recognize that our Indian student community—across all Northeastern campuses—has been especially impacted by this tragedy and its aftermath. We stand in solidarity with you and have every expectation that the ongoing investigations will bring a measure of justice and accountability," said the statement from the university.

