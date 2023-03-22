US: Two injured in high school shooting in Denver, say police

The Denver Police said on Wednesday (March 22) that it is responding to a shooting at the East High School, where two people have been injured. Taking to Twitter, the police said that there is an unknown number of victims at this time. "Investigators are working to gather information, expect large police presence in the area. Updates will be posted to this thread as they are made available," the police department said.

"At this time, two adult victims have been located and transported to area hospitals. It is believed the suspect is no longer on the scene, and investigators are working to develop additional info," it added.

Further details are awaited.

This shooting in Denver comes just two days after one student was killed and another injured in a shooting incident outside a school in Dallas, Texas on Monday. The shooting occurred at Lamar High School in Arlington.

The police said they believed that the shooter did not enter the campus. "Officers were able to locate and take that individual into custody shortly after arriving on scene," the police said without releasing any further information.

