US Treasury blacklists Russian neo-Nazi group

US Treasury has put sanctions on a neo-Nazi fighter group, top Russian finance officials and a children's rights official. This official allegedly directs the removal of Ukrainian children to Russia

22 individuals and two entities were added to the blacklist. This includes justice officials in Russia-occupied Crimea and family of Ramzan Kadyrov, Chechen Republic leader.

In a parallel move, the Treasury and US Commerce Department banned the export of quantum computing services, hardware and software to Russia and Belarus in a move the Treasury said would degrade Moscow's ability to rebuild its military after heavy losses in the continuing war with Ukraine.

"As Ukraine presses forward with defending its freedom, today we're taking steps to further degrade Russia's ability to rebuild its military, hold perpetrators of violence accountable, and further financially isolate (Russian President Vladimir) Putin," said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in a statement.

The fresh sanctions are aimed at heads of key Russian financial institutions. These include NSPK. It runs the Mir payment card network. Other institutions include National Settlement Depository, CCP NCC,

The US Treasury has blacklisted Maria Alexeyevna Lvova-Belova. She is Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights.

US Treasury said that Lvova-Belova works directly under Putin and has overseen deportation of 'thousands' of Ukrainian children to Russia.

"Lvova-Belova's efforts specifically include the forced adoption of Ukrainian children into Russian families, the so-called 'patriotic education' of Ukrainian children, legislative changes to expedite the provision of Russian Federation citizenship to Ukrainian children, and the deliberate removal of Ukrainian children by Russia's forces," it said.

The Treasury also put sanctions on Task Force Rusich, a neo-Nazi paramilitary group fighting in Ukraine associated with the Wagner mercenary army controlled by close Putin advisor Yevgeny Prigozhin.

(With inputs from agencies)

