/US top cop’s daughter accuses him, others of ‘ritualistic’ abuse, sexual assault for years

The daughter of a senior police officer in New Jersey, United States, has alleged that she was “ritualistically” tortured and sexually abused for over 10 years by her father, neighbour, and others. The complainant, Courtney Tamagny, has filed a lawsuit against her father, Leonia Police Chief Scott Tamagny, his neighbour Kevin Slevin, and a few others, sharing details of how she survived sexual abuse and torture at their hands. Leonia is a borough in Bergen County, in the state of New Jersey.

As per the lawsuit, Courtney was allegedly abused from 2009, when she was only 4, to 2020, when she was 15.

The 20-year-old alleged she was mistreated by her father and Slevin in their house, as well as by “ritualistic” worshippers in the woods close to their home. The papers say the father also threatened to kill her mother if she ever spoke up.

Speaking on the podcast ‘We’re All Insane’, Courtney said that generations of her father’s “bloodline” had been part of a satanic cult with many of their neighbours in their town in North Jersey.

They allegedly ritually raped her and her siblings, trafficked children, and burned them alive in the local woods.

She was drugged, raped, threatened, and tormented in nearby forested regions during “satanic rituals” performed by “masked” cult members, she claimed.

Violence by local cultists scared victims into silence

She also said that the local cultists had “tunnels” where they would secretly carry out their rituals, like “burnings”, “drum circles”, and “taking kids’ blood”. “Animal burnings, animal skins, and human burnings,” she revealed on the podcast, claiming that a large portion of the alleged violence was meant to scare victims into silence.

In the lawsuit, Courtney further claims that her sisters were also allegedly abused by their father, who gave them sedatives before assaulting them while their mother was either away or sleeping in a bedroom downstairs while wearing earplugs.

‘Suppressed memories of abuse as survival tactic’

Courtney said that she suppressed memories of abuse for years as a survival tactic and began recalling them only after a visit to a doctor for genital pain.

The doctor asked her if she had been sexually abused, which brought back flashbacks, the suit claims. Eventually, her therapist reported the abuse to authorities in 2022, the court papers say.

Then her mother, Jeanne Tamagny, also joined Courtney as a plaintiff in the lawsuit and is in the process of divorcing her husband.

Since then, both the mother and daughter have gone public through podcasts, social media, and a Change.org petition demanding the New Jersey police chief’s dismissal.