/US to back Israeli strikes on Iran? What Trump told Netanyahu if deal fails

US President Donald Trump reportedly told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in December that he would back Israeli strikes on Iran’s ballistic missile program if Washington and Tehran could not reach a deal. The revelation comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East as another round of talks is set to take place in Geneva, and the US expands its military presence in the region.

According to a CBS report, citing sources familiar with the matter, internal discussions between senior officials in the US military and intelligence agencies have started on the possibility of supporting fresh Israeli strikes on Iran.

Last year, the US joined Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. CBS reported that Washington’s role this time will involve helping jets refuel in midair or aiding Israel in receiving permission to fly over neighbouring countries. Meanwhile, several countries have voiced that they would not allow their airspace be used for an attack on Iran.

The report comes ahead of the second round of negotiations between the US and Iran in Geneva to discuss Iran’s nuclear program.

Netanyahu on Sunday (Feb 15) said that any deal between the US and Iran must include the removal of all enriched uranium from Iran as well as Tehran’s ability to enrich more.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Trump has made it clear that he would prefer diplomacy and a negotiated settlement.

“No one’s ever been able to do a successful deal with Iran, but we’re going to try,” Rubio said.

Axios reported that Trump and Netanyahu have agreed to intensify economic pressure on Iran to force Tehran give up its nuclear program, and also reduce its oil sales to China.

According to the report, more than 80 per cent of Iranian oil exports are sent to China. Reducing Beijing’s oil purchases from Iran could significantly increase economic pressure on Tehran. The pressure campaign will take place alongside the talks on Iran’s nuclear program and ongoing US military buildup in the Middle East if negotiations fail.

