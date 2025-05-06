US House Speaker Mike Johnson strongly assured India amid rising Indo-Pak tensions, saying that the US would provide resources and necessary energy to India to fight against terrorism.

His remarks come after tensions heightened between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people last month. Following the attack, Pakistan-backed terrorists claimed the attack, however, they later stepped back from it.

Calling India an "important partner", Johnson said that the US will do everything possible to support these efforts.

“We want to stand with our allies. India is a very important partner to us in so many ways. India has to stand against terrorism as well. I think that's all part of this relationship as it develops," the US House speaker assured.

He added, "The Trump administration clearly understands the importance of that relationship and clearly understands the importance of the threat of terrorism."

"And so I think if that threat is increased, I think you'll see the administration...focus more energy and resources and time to help assist with that. That's certainly our hope,” Johnson added.

Earlier also, the Trump administration has condemned the April 22 attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and reaffirmed their commitment to cooperate with India against terrorism.

US President Donald Trump expressed support for India. He even called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and conveyed his deepest condolences for the loss of lives in the attack.

"President Trump strongly condemned the terror attack and expressed full support to India to bring to justice the perpetrators of this heinous attack. India and the United States stand together in the fight against terror," India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson said.

