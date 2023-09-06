US test-launches unarmed ballistic missile amidst heightened tensions with N Korea

The US military on Wednesday (Sept 06) launched an unarmed ballistic missile to display the readiness and effectiveness of its nuclear weapon system.

The Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) was test-launched at 1:26 AM local time from the Air Force base in California. The launch was described as a routine test, which was reportedly scheduled ‘years in advance.’

The purpose of the test launch was to validate and verify the safety, security, effectiveness, and readiness of the nuclear weapon system, according to Air Force Global Strike Command.

“The Airmen and Guardians who perform this vital mission are some of the most skillfully trained and dedicated personnel in America's Air Force,” said Col. Bryan Titus, Space Launch Delta 30 vice commander.

“These test launches demonstrate the readiness of U.S. nuclear forces and provide confidence in the lethality and effectiveness of the nation's nuclear deterrent,” he added.

Vandenberg Space Force Base hosts the 576th Flight Test Squadron of Air Force Global Strike Command, serving as the exclusive ICBM test squadron in the United States.

Russia was kept in the loop

On Tuesday (Sept 05), Pentagon press secretary Brig Gen Pat Ryder announced that the United States had issued a prelaunch notification to the Hague Code of Conduct and also informed the Russian government about the upcoming test due to existing commitments.

Watch: US and China expand talks in effort to reduce trade tensions

Ryder said that the ICBM test launch’s purpose is to demonstrate the readiness of the United States' nuclear forces and instil confidence in the potency and effectiveness of the nation's nuclear deterrence capabilities.

Move comes amidst tensions between the US and North Korea

Furthermore, the launch comes amidst heightened tensions between the United States and North Korea, as the latter has been conducting a slew of missile launches of late. North Korea's recent attempt to place a satellite into orbit failed.

According to reports from the state-run Korean Central News Agency, Pyongyang had recently conducted a simulation of a tactical nuclear strike with mock warheads, with the aim of demonstrating its nuclear capabilities to the United States.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan also issued a strong warning to North Korea during a press briefing on Tuesday, responding to reports of a possible meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin in person.

"[This] is not going to reflect well on North Korea and they will pay a price for this in the international community," Sullivan said. "We will continue to call on North Korea to abide by its public commitments not to supply weapons to Russia that will end up killing Ukrainians," he added.