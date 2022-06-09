US: Teacher humiliates student with ‘zero award’ in class, enraged mom hits back

A Mississippi-based woman was left fuming after her son’s schoolteacher allegedly ‘humiliated’ him by giving a ‘zero award’ in the class.

“I think it was so horrible for him to get this award,” Patricia Buckley told local ABC outlet WAPT.

She said that her son Bradley, 14, received a demoralising certificate from his teacher at the Leake Central Junior High School in Leake County that read, “The 'zero' Award. It's impossible to be me. Don't try. You'll never find a solution.”

The distraught mom said she first realised something was wrong after she picked Bradley up from school and noticed that the award certificate was “balled up like he was ashamed.”

“I was feeling sad, and I didn’t really want to give it to her,” the student told the local news station.

When Patricia asked his dejected son, he replied that he was insulted in front of his whole class. His teacher is reportedly in their first year of instructing.

A fuming Patricia called the school office to find out more about the award and why it had been given out.

“I think it was so horrible for him to get this award. I’m going to do what I can do for this to never happen again. Not just to Bradley, but any child," Patricia said.

She then spoke to her Leake County Schools superintendent multiple times but is yet to hear any solutions.

"I don't know [why they did it]. That's why I called the superintendent's office to find out," Patricia said.

Bradley wants to return to the school, but the mother is considering enrolling him elsewhere following the incident.

(With inputs from agencies)

