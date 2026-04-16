/US Tax Day: 53 million tax filers claim benefits. Here are the numbers

The Trump administration used Tax Day on Wednesday (April 15) to showcase early results from its Republican tax and spending law, highlighting widespread use of new deductions and exemptions across the United States. According to a Treasury official, more than 53 million tax filers have already claimed at least one benefit under the new provisions during the current filing season.

Key figures show strong uptake across multiple categories:

6 million taxpayers claimed the “no tax on tips” provision

21 million taxpayers benefited from overtime tax deductions

30 million older Americans used enhanced senior deductions

Millions more accessed additional relief, including car loan interest exemptions and child savings accounts known as “Trump Accounts”

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The Internal Revenue Service reported that the average tax refund has risen to $3,462, an increase of about 11% compared with $3,116 last year. Treasury officials also said refunds are up 24% compared with the four-year average before President Donald Trump took office. The White House has promoted the figures as evidence of economic progress ahead of the midterm elections, though the message comes amid ongoing concerns over inflation and higher fuel costs linked to global tensions.

Republicans, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, pointed to “lower taxes and bigger refunds” for workers, seniors, and small businesses. Democrats, however, argued that inflation and cost-of-living pressures remain high, criticizing government spending priorities and referencing military involvement in the Iran conflict. The 2026 tax season also reflects major structural changes at the IRS, which has reduced its workforce by 27% following restructuring under the Department of Government Efficiency.

Tax Day by the numbers: