/Iran Supreme Leader’s adviser warns US ships could be sunk if Hormuz is ‘policed’

A senior military adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has warned that Iran could target and sink US naval vessels in the Strait of Hormuz if Washington attempts to ‘police’ the critical shipping route. The warning came from Mohsen Rezaei, a former commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, who was appointed as a military adviser by Iran’s Supreme Leader last month.

"Mr Trump wants to become the police of the Strait of Hormuz. Is this really your job? Is this the job of a powerful army like the US?" he said in comments broadcast on Iranian state television. "These ships of yours will be sunk by our first missiles and have created a great danger for the US military. They can definitely be exposed to our missiles, and we can destroy them," Rezaei added, speaking in military uniform during the televised interview. The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most critical oil transit chokepoints, and any disruption there could have significant implications for global energy supplies and security.

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Watch: US CENTCOM releases audio of blockade warning

10 vessels turned back in 48hrs of Iran port blockade: US

The US military said it had successfully turned back 10 vessels attempting to leave Iranian ports during the first 48 hours of what it described as a naval blockade against Iran. "Ten vessels have now been turned around, and ZERO ships have broken through since the start of the US blockade on Monday," US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a post on X.

CENTCOM initially reported nine vessels had been turned back, later updating the figure to 10, including one ship it said was “redirected” back to Iran by a US guided missile destroyer. However, maritime tracking data appeared to challenge the US military’s account of a fully effective blockade. Tracking data from Tuesday suggested that at least 2 vessels departing Iranian ports managed to cross the Strait of Hormuz, although some later altered course and turned back. As per maritime data provider Kpler, the three ships were part of at least seven Iran-linked vessels that passed through the strategic waterway after Washington’s blockade reportedly began at 1400 GMT on Monday.