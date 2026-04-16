/WATCH | Explosions reported as fire erupts at Australia's Geelong oil refinery

Emergency crews were deployed on Thursday (April 16) after an out-of-control fire broke out at one of Australia’s last remaining oil refineries, which supplies around 10% of the country’s fuel needs. Fire Rescue Victoria said it was called at 11:15 pm on Wednesday following multiple reports of explosions and visible flames at the Viva Oil Refinery in Geelong, Victoria.

Officials confirmed the blaze was still not under control but had been contained within the refinery site. "The fire is not yet under control, although it is currently contained to the plant," Fire Rescue Victoria said in a statement, adding that the incident involved “liquid fuels and gases.” Firefighters continued efforts to contain the blaze amid concerns over fuel infrastructure safety at the major facility.

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No injuries have been reported after a major fire broke out at the Viva Oil Refinery in Geelong, Australia, with the company saying there was ‘no immediate impact on fuel supplies’. Emergency crews continue monitoring the site as hazardous materials specialists carry out air quality checks, supported by a Fire Rescue Victoria scientific officer.

“Specialist hazardous materials crews are currently undertaking atmospheric monitoring and being supported by a Fire Rescue Victoria scientific officer,” the statement said. According to the Viva Energy website, the refinery, opened in 1954, can process up to 120,000 barrels of oil per day and produces petrol, diesel, LPG, jet fuel, avgas (aviation gasoline), and Low Aromatic Fuel.

It supplies over 50 per cent of Victoria's and 10 per cent of Australia's fuel. The incident comes just a week after Viva Energy agreed a deal with the Australian government to secure additional fuel supplies amid disruptions linked to conflict in the Middle East. “We understand just how critical fuel is to keep motorists, farmers, and businesses moving,” Viva Energy chief executive Scott Wyatt said after the announcement.