/US Supreme Court might end or limit Trump tariffs, and India will smile

Donald Trump is feeling consternation as the US Supreme Court seems sceptical about the global tariffs he imposed unilaterally on several countries, including India. In all likelihood, the SCOTUS will end, or significantly restrict, the US president's marauding that led to economic pain and diplomatic tussles. If indeed that happens, one country will stand vindicated: India. Prime Minister Modi's government has taken a wait-and-watch approach while not compromising on the interests of Indian stakeholders - from farmers to local businesses. India's trade talks with US have dragged on, possibly intentionally. Now, the biggest resistance to tariffs came from within the US, and Trump might be forced to withdraw at least parts of this punitive regime. Here is what you should know:

What the SCOTUS hearing on Trump tariffs is about

At the heart of the hearings is Trump's use of emergency powers to impose the sweeping tariffs. The question is mainly about how such moves affect or alter US trade law. Specifically, it is about whether the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) allowed the president to unilaterally impose tariffs.

What happened at the Trump tariffs hearing?



Both conservative and liberal justices found the administration’s reading of the US trade law to be too broad. The court appeared more concerned about the “major questions” doctrine, which requires clear congressional authorisation for significant economic or political actions, such as the tariffs.

The Supreme Court Justices , some of them appointed by Trump himself, did not appreciate his administration’s argument that the IEEPA allows the president to announce tariffs. At the hearing on Wednesday (Nov 5), Chief Justice John Roberts questioned whether tariffs (which essentially are taxes on Americans) could really be seen as mere “regulation” under the law.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett pressed the government attorney to explain why regulating 'importation' should include tariffs when no president in the US trade law’s 50-year history had done so.

Justice Neil Gorsuch warned that giving the president such sweeping authority would turn the US Congress’s power to tax and regulate trade into a ‘presidential prerogative.’

Even Brett Kavanaugh, who is generally cautious, questioned whether Congress ever meant IEEPA to authorise such a vast power.

The Solicitor General D John Sauer, defended the tariffs as 'legitimate responses to national emergencies', ranging from trade deficits to the fentanyl drug abuse crisis.

But the justices expressed unease with that reasoning.

Prediction markets think Trump could lose tariff case

Prediction markets and speculative traders are taking positions with the assumption that Trump's wings could be clipped by the court. Traders have quickly reduced their bets on the tariffs surviving the legal test at the SCOTUS. Platforms tracking the case showed steep drops in the odds of a Trump victory, which indicated that Wall Street now expect the court to invalidate or limit Trump's use of IEEPA. In fact, it's the outcome that the market wants: Trump tariffs have brought in inflationary pressures and hit global trade, and the court ruling could ease these, they hope.

Trump is watching the SCOTUS ruling

Trump is feeling a lot of tension on the case, and he has not been silent about it. He called the litigation 'a politically motivated attack'. He insisted that the tariffs were essential to protect American jobs and punish countries like China, Mexico and India for what he calls unfair trade practices. His line on tariffs has been to link them to national security, and even to the geopolitical balance around Russia and Ukraine. He has portrayed tariffs as crucial for maintaining US leverage, while accusing opponents of undermining his authority to act swiftly in emergencies.

Why the Trump tariff legal showdown is important for India

Since 2018, India has faced a number of US tariffs: on steel, aluminium, pharmaceuticals, and textiles, often over ‘national security’ grounds. India has refrained from tit-for-tat retaliation. It has filed challenges at the World Trade Organization, while maintaining dialogue with American trade officials.

India has extended US trade talks to buy time, even as global institutions and courts tested the legality of Trump’s moves. Indian negotiators have long stressed that trade rules must not be rewritten by unilateral presidential action.

That restraint now appears to have been correct in hindsight.

If the justices do indeed bulldoze Trump’s tariff machine, India will have reason to smile

The Supreme Court’s decision, which might take weeks or even months, will determine whether presidents can continue to wield emergency powers to reshape global trade on their own.

If it limits or strikes down Trump’s IEEPA tariffs, it will affirm the principle that only legislatures can authorise taxes and trade barriers, not the president. It will echo India’s argument that international commerce must rest on clear, rules-based frameworks rather than impulsive executive orders.

On the ground, it could ease pressure on Indian exporters who have faced tariff surcharges of up to 50 per cent in some sectors. Politically, it would strengthen India’s image as a defender of multilateralism.