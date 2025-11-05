/‘Very serious discussions’: White House says Trump and PM Modi ‘speak frequently’ amid trade tensions

US President Donald Trump speaks frequently with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with trade teams from both nations engaging in “very serious discussions”, the White House said on Tuesday (Nov 4). This comes amid recent tensions between the two countries after Trump imposed 50 per cent tariffs, citing New Delhi’s purchase of oil from Russia. The move has resulted in souring of US-India relations as talks continue.

“The president and his trade team continue to be in very serious discussions with India,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a press briefing. “I know the president has great respect for Prime Minister Modi, and they speak pretty frequently.”

When asked about the future of India-US citizenship, Leavitt responded by saying that Trump feels very “positive and strongly” about it.

Mentioning recent talks between the US president and the Indian prime minister during the Diwali celebrations at the Oval Office, Leavitt stated that the US ambassador to India Sergio Gore will represent their country “very well”.