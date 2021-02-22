US Supreme Court denies Donald Trump’s bid to conceal financial records

The US Supreme Court put a new New York grand jury on the brink of getting eight years of Donald Trump’s tax returns and other financial records, ending months of delay by rejecting his bid to keep the information private.

The decision, the second time the Apex court has weighed in on the matter, was announced in an order with no noted dissents. The news further imperils the ex-president, who is facing investigations in New York and elsewhere.

The development is a brutal defeat for the former president. Trump has dismissed the Manhattan prosecutors' investigation as a political "witch hunt" and has fought all the way to the high court to keep his tax returns under wraps.

Because of the secrecy of grand jury proceedings, the decision does not mean Trump's financial records will become public.

Trump has been waging a protracted legal battle to prevent his tax records from being handed over to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance.

(With inputs from agencies)