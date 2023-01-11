US Supreme Court allows New York gun law to stay in effect for now

The US Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the state of New York to enforce its Concealed Carry Improvement Act (CCIA) passed in the aftermath of the apex court passing a landmark ruling expanding gun rights.

The court rejected a petition filed by a firearms rights group named Gun Owners of America that wanted to overturn the lower court's decision allowing the Democratic-backed gun control law to be enforced.

Notably, in June last year, the Supreme Court in its 6-3 judgement allowed individuals the right to carry a gun outside the home in public places. However, a week after the decision, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed CCIA.

The new legislation modified the requirements to obtain concealed and carry permits. It also prohibited the possession of firearms in certain areas deemed 'sensitive' or restricted, referring to hospitals and schools.

However, immediately after, the legislation ran into legal challenges and in October, a US district court judge issued a temporary stay on significant portions of CCIA.

Later, an appeals court blocked the ruling pending further litigation. Wednesday's decision by the SC allows CCIA to remain in force while the legal challenge against it continues to be debated in lower courts.

Justice Samuel Alito and Justice Clarence Thomas in a statement released with the brief order said the decision is not "expressing any view on the merits of the case" and the challengers "should not be deterred."

Buoyed by the court's parting statement, Erich Pratt, an official from Gun Owners of America said, "We look forward to continuing the fight against New York's draconian law."

Meanwhile, New York state Attorney General Letitia James also praised the court for allowing the law to say in effect.

"Too many New Yorkers are plagued by gun violence, and we know that basic gun laws help save lives every day."

According to a Pew Research Center survey, about four in 10 Americans live in a home with a gun, with 67 per cent of gun owners saying self-protection is a major reason for having a firearm.

