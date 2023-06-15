US soldier tried to help Islamic State attack American troops in Middle East: Justice Department

The US Justice Department said on Wednesday that an army soldier tried to provide information to the Islamic State (IS) to help the terrorist group attack American troops in the Middle East. Twenty-two-year-old Cole Bridges, aka Cole Gonzales, pleaded guilty before US District Judge Lewis J. Liman. Citing court documents, the Justice Department said in a statement that Bridges joined the US Army in 2019 and was assigned as a cavalry scout in the Third Infantry Division based in Fort Stewart.

"Beginning in at least 2019, Bridges began researching and consuming online propaganda promoting jihadists and their violent ideology. Bridges also expressed his support for ISIS and jihad on social media," the statement added. Bridges expressed frustration with military, desire to aid IS In 2020, Bridges started communicating with an FBI online covert employee (OCE), who was posing as an IS supporter in contact with the group's fighters in the Middle East. During these communications, the 22-year-old soldier expressed his frustration with the US military and his desire to aid the IS.

"Bridges then provided training and guidance to purported ISIS fighters who were planning attacks, including advice about potential targets in New York City," the Justice Department said, adding, he provided the OCE with portions of a US Army training manual and guidance about military combat tactics, for use by IS.

"In or about December 2020, Bridges began to supply the OCE with instructions for the purported ISIS fighters on how to attack US forces in the Middle East. Among other things, Bridges diagrammed specific military manoeuvres intended to help ISIS fighters maximize the lethality of attacks on US troops," the statement added.

The soldier further provided advice about the "best way" to fortify an IS encampment to repel an attack by American special forces. Bridges scheduled to be sentenced on November 2 According to the Justice Department, attempting to provide material support to the IS carried a minimum sentence of 20 years in prison, and attempting to murder American military service members carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Bridges is scheduled to be sentenced on November 2.

The Justice Department also said the FBI's New York Joint Terrorism Task Force, which primarily consists of investigators from the FBI, the New York City Police Department, and more than 50 other federal, state and local agencies were investigating the case.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE