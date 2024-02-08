US: Silicon Valley's rich county declares loneliness a public health emergency, a first in the nation

San Mateo County, situated in California's Silicon Valley, made headlines by passing a resolution officially declaring loneliness a public health crisis. The Board of Supervisors unanimously voted on this decision, marking a significant step in addressing the issue.

Supervisor David Canepa stressed on the gravity of the situation, likening loneliness to smoking a pack of cigarettes daily.

“San Mateo County was the first in the nation to declare loneliness a public health crisis after the Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution my office authored Tuesday,” said supervisor David Canepa in a post on X.

“Loneliness has a profound impact on health and is comparable to smoking a pack of cigarettes a day,” he added.

Canepa didn't stop at the county level; he urged the state of California to establish a "minister of loneliness" position. This proposed role aims to assist those silently suffering and aims to restore meaningful connections lost during the pandemic-induced isolation.

San Mateo County, among the most affluent in the United States, hosts headquarters of major tech companies such as Facebook, YouTube, and Electronic Arts. During the third quarter of 2023, the median home price in the county stood at $1,573,470.

Pandemic's impact

With California being the first state to enforce a statewide stay-at-home order in March 2020, the pandemic exacerbated feelings of loneliness and isolation. The declaration of loneliness as a public health emergency underscores the severity of the issue in the wake of the pandemic.

Last year, US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy issued a report addressing the "loneliness and isolation epidemic" prevalent in the United States. Murthy emphasized the vital role of social connection in enhancing individual and population health, community resilience, safety, and prosperity. He noted that while issues related to loneliness had been escalating for years, the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the situation.

Also watch | What is 'kidulting' and how does it affect your mental health? Mental health experts proposed multifaceted approaches to combat loneliness, including reevaluating relationships with social media, strengthening social communities, and increasing mental health awareness.