US: Senator Joe Manchin's scheduled speech fuels speculation of 2024 White House run

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, a Democratic politician known for his conservative stance, is scheduled to address a bipartisan group in New Hampshire, a crucial state in the early presidential primaries. His appearance has sparked speculation that he may be considering running as a third-party candidate.

A former governor of West Virginia, Joe Manchin has served in the US Senate since 2010. At 75 years old, he is considered one of the most conservative Democratic senators. He has yet to announce whether he will seek re-election to his Senate seat, a decision he intends to make later this year. Potential re-election challenge and third-party consideration If Manchin chooses to run again, he is likely to face stiff competition from Governor Jim Justice, who is vying for the Republican Party nomination in the Senate race.

West Virginia has leaned heavily towards the Republican side in recent elections, voting overwhelmingly for Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020.

Additionally, Manchin has not ruled out the possibility of running as an independent candidate for the White House, which has generated interest and concern among political observers. No Labels organisation and its mission Manchin is set to speak at an event organised by the "No Labels" organisation, which advocates for the possibility of supporting third-party candidates.

In a statement, Manchin expressed his belief that Americans are frustrated with the deepening divide in political parties and the negative rhetoric from elected officials.

Also Read | Smoke from Canadian wildfires places 60 million US residents under air quality alerts

"It is clear that most Americans are exceedingly frustrated by the growing divide in our political parties and toxic political rhetoric from our elected leaders," Manchin said in a No Labels statement last week.

Opinion polls suggest that neither the Democratic nor the Republican parties' top candidates for the 2024 White House race are garnering overwhelming support. Many Republicans have reservations about Donald Trump running again, and similarly, a significant number of Democrats are uncertain about Joe Biden seeking a second term. No Labels' stance The "No Labels" organisation, represented by co-chair Joe Lieberman, has stated that it will not field a candidate in the 2024 election if polling indicates that doing so would help elect the Democratic or Republican nominee. Their goal is not to be disruptive to the electoral process.

With over a decade in Congress, Manchin has at times complicated legislative efforts championed by his party's leaders.

Watch | Attack on Crimean Bridge: At least 2 killed in Kerch blasts, Moscow blames Kyiv × Nevertheless, Democratic leaders have treated him with caution as his support has been crucial for maintaining the party's majority in the Senate.