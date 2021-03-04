US Senate expected to begin debating coronavirus package on Thursday

The US Senate is expected to begin debating President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package as soon as Thursday.

The Democratic-controlled Senate is scheduled to reconvene to consider a motion to launch 20 hours of debate on the massive bill. Republicans' response to the motion will likely be an early indication of the steep opposition the bill faces in the chamber.

The Senate is set to convene despite a warning by the US Capitol Police that it had obtained intelligence about a militia group's possible plot to breach the Capitol on Thursday.

The House of Representatives earlier cancelled its Thursday session in the wake of the Capitol Police's warning.

The relief bill includes funding for vaccines and medical supplies, and among other things extends jobless assistance and provides a new round of emergency financial aid to households, small businesses and state and local governments.

But it will block individual Americans earning $80,000 or more a year or couples earning $160,000 or more a year from receiving stimulus checks.

The legislation passed by the Democratic-majority House of Representatives last week had a higher income cutoff - $100,000 for individuals and $200,000 for couples filing their taxes jointly. The compromise means that 9 million fewer households will receive a stimulus payment than in the last tranche of payouts in 2020.

Democrats hope Biden can sign it into law before March 14, when some of the current benefits run out.

In the Senate, bills usually require the support of 60 senators. But the coronavirus relief bill is being advanced under a legislative maneuver known as reconciliation that allows passage with a simple majority vote.

The 48 Senate Democrats and the two independents who caucus with them control 50 seats, exactly half the 100-seat chamber, but Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, can cast votes to break ties.

The House version of the bill is 630 pages long.

