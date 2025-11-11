/US Senate approves funding package to end government shutdown

The US Senate on Monday (Nov 10) approved a funding package that is expected to end the longest government shutdown in American history. The procedural vote passed in a 60-40 tally after several Democrats joined Republicans. The bill now needs to be approved in the House, a vote for which can happen as early as Wednesday, before it is signed by US President Donald Trump.

The shutdown, which is on its 41st day, has resulted in about 1.4 million federal workers, including air traffic controllers, national park wardens, remaining on enforced leave or working without pay. Many sectors in the country were left paralysed, while government benefits and services have also been disrupted. More than 1,000 flights were being cancelled every day due to a shortage of aviation staff.

“We’ll be opening up our country very quickly,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, adding: “The deal is very good.”

Following the vote, Senate Republican Leader John Thune wrote on X that he was glad to support the “clear path to ending this unnecessary shutdown in a responsible way that quickly pays federal workers and reopens the federal government.”

Millions of Americans who have purchased health insurance through the “Obamacare” program would face double costs if the subsidies are not extended. The bill would also restore funding for the SNAP food aid program, under which 42 million lower-income individuals get benefits for buying groceries.

“After 40 days of uncertainty, I'm profoundly glad to be able to announce that nutrition programs, our veterans, and other critical priorities will have their full-year funding,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune said late Sunday. While the agreement would grant Democrats power to call a vote on health care legislation, the extension of the subsidies is not guaranteed.