US schools, colleges at risk of funding reduction if they fail to address antisemitism, Islamophobia on campus

The US Department of Education has issued a warning that educational institutions, including schools and colleges, may face funding cuts if they do not effectively address issues related to antisemitism and Islamophobia.

This directive stresses on the legal obligation of these institutions to tackle instances of discrimination, with a particular focus on concerns related to Jewish, Israeli, Muslim, Arab, or Palestinian communities.

Failure to take appropriate measures to tackle these issues could potentially result in the loss of federal funding for schools and colleges, reported CNN.

Increased complaints trigger action

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, in an interview with CNN, noted a significant increase in complaints lodged with the Department's Office of Civil Rights.

This surge in complaints came following the Hamas terror attacks on Israel in the previous month. The Office of Civil Rights received approximately eight to nine complaints related to incidents of antisemitism and Islamophobia on school campuses since October 7.

"I would want to provide support for these universities, provide guidance. And if there are egregious acts, I want to make sure that we're investigating," Cardona said.

"Ultimately, if we have to withhold dollars from a campus refusing to comply, we would," he added.

Cardona is actively seeking increased funding from Congress to expedite investigations against antisemitism and Islamophobia.

The Office of Civil Rights has recently updated its discrimination complaint form to clarify that Title VI's protection from discrimination based on race, color, or national origin extends to students who are or are perceived to be Jewish, Muslim, Hindu, Sikh, or have other shared ancestry or ethnic characteristics. This means that anyone can file a discrimination complaint.

The agency is currently in the process of developing additional guidelines to assist educational institutions in addressing discrimination incidents. However, there is no specified timeline for the completion of this framework, as reported by CNN.