OpenAI's ChatGPT, when given prompts to take a political side, asserts its supposedly impartial attributes. However, it was found that ChatGPT can still write a political campaign for a figure as polarising as former US President Donald Trump.

According to a New York Times report, when ChatGPT was asked to write a fund-raising email for Republican Party's Donald Trump, it first said, "I cannot take political sides or promote any political agenda."

But when given a prompt to 'help us defeat our Opponents', it immediately came up with a potential Trump-like campaign email.

ChatGPT, when asked to appeal for fundraising to help defeat Donald Trump his opponents, urged its potential receivers: "I need your help to continue our fight against the radical left and their socialist agenda. We cannot let them win."

ChatGPT's above response reflected Trump's wordings from his July 4, 2020 remarks in which the then-US president attacked what he said was 'radical left', at the 'Salute to America' event.

"As you know, I am committed to putting America first and fighting for the values that have made our country great. But we cannot do it alone. We need the support of people like to keep our movement strong," ChatGPT wrote further in the email, echoing Trump's 'America First' assertion.

"I promise you that we will continue to work tirelessly to protect our freedoms, secure our borders, and rebuild our economy. With your help, we can achieve great things for our country," it said, and exclaimed: "Thank you in advance for your support. Together, we will win this fight!"

The chatbot reportedly denied the prompt to make the message "angrier". But when asked to give it more edge, it added: "We need your help to send a message to the radical left that we will not back down."

In the United States, as presidential polls draw close, both Republican and Democratic parties are racing to develop modus operandi to harness Artificial Intelligence to make advertising more efficient and sending out more personalised content to potential voters.

