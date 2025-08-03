/US playing hardball with India? Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal slams America for 25% tariffs, says India building US economy

Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal spoke about India-US trade as US President Donald Trump slapped India with 25 per cent tariffs days back, citing several reasons. Mittal, in a post on LinkedIn, criticised the US for not following through as India and the UK signed the historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Mittal lauded the new trade deal between India and the UK as a symbolic close to colonial baggage. “After years of colonial hangover, it’s finally India calling the shots,” he wrote.

He then slammed the US for not following it through. Mittal stressed that Indians are shining brighter than diamonds and building the US economy.

"While the UK’s rolling out the red carpet...The US seems to be playing hardball. Here’s the irony > We’re not just exporting goods & services anymore. Indians are shining brighter than diamonds & building the US economy. Tech? Mostly run by Indians. Wall Street? Flooded with Indian-origin fund managers. P&G’s latest CEO? Indian again. And VC-backed startups? At least one Indian founder on the cap table. There was a time when being Indian was a ceiling in corporate America. Now it’s almost a prerequisite," he said.

He added that the US has not adapted its policy approach accordingly, even as Indians are "building the US economy".

Mittal further said that the US stance shows more "posture than partnership", adding that India needs to flex its diplomatic and economic muscle.

He argued that India needs a favourable trade deal, but it is engaging on its own terms. "So dear America, doesn’t look like bullying will work. India should issue a counter ultimatum—play ball or we bring back our Kohinoors," he said.

Trump last week imposed 25 per cent tariffs on India, citing several reasons. The US president even slapped a penalty on India. Trump slammed New Delhi for having the most "strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary trade barriers of any country".

"Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country," he wrote on Truth Social.