US: Pediatrics group says 'toddler milks' are unregulated, unnecessary

A paediatrics group in the United States said on Friday (Oct 20) that powdered drink mixes which are widely promoted as "toddler milks” for older babies and children up to the age of three are unregulated, unnecessary and “nutritionally incomplete. In its report, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) warned that these drink mixes often contain added sugar and salt.

"The category of formulas directed at older infants and toddlers 6 to 36 months of age has increased in prominence over the last years but is characterised by lack of standardization in nomenclature and composition as well as questionable marketing practices," the report said.

The AAP supports continued breastfeeding along with appropriate complementary foods introduced at about 6 months, as long as mutually desired by mother and child for two years or beyond.

"If the infant is not breastfed, the AAP and others recommend whole cow milk as suitable for infants beginning at 12 months of age as part of a nutritionally complete, balanced diet," the report added.

What are toddler milks?

Toddler milks are powdered milk mixes sold in cans and are to be mixed with water. According to a report by the news agency Associated Press, these powdered mixes are often produced by makers of top brands of infant formulas, packaged with similar labels and sold in the same store aisles.

The products are typically marketed for babies older than 6 to 12 months and preschoolers up to age 3 as nutritious drinks for the next stage of development, the report said.

The US currently does not have any federal regulations to govern milk drink mixes for older babies and toddlers.

The concerns

As per the report, experts have highlighted the lack of common standards for toddler milks, which means the ingredients vary widely among brands. Most of these powdered mixes contain added sugar and are targeted toward children who are at the age when they could develop a lasting taste for sweets, possibly leading to obesity and other diseases.

Frances Fleming-Milici from the University of Connecticut that these mixes could be called "the gateway sugary drink." Experts have also said that toddler milks are also more expensive than cow's milk.

(With inputs from agencies)

