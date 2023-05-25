US officials think Ukraine likely behind failed drone attack on Kremlin

Officials in the United States believe that Ukraine was likely behind the failed drone attack on the Kremlin earlier this month, The New York Times reported on Wednesday (May 24).

The officials said Ukraine is also possibly behind a number of other killings and incursions on Russian territory. The report cited intelligence officials as saying that they do not know which unit was behind the drone attack.

It is also unclear if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky knew about the attack beforehand.

The report said that the US has based its estimation on intercepted conversations with both Ukraine and Russia. It said that it has low confidence in that estimate because it has yet to determine which precise unit was behind the strike.

Kremlin drone attack Baza, a Telegram channel with links to Russia's law enforcement agencies, posted a video of a flying object approaching the dome of the Kremlin Senate building and exploding in an intense burst of light just before it reaches it.

Social media videos showed two objects flying in the same direction towards the dome, with the clock on the Kremlin's Spassky Tower reading 2:27 and 2:43. The first appeared to be destroyed with only a cloud of smoke, but the second appeared to leave a blazing ruin on the dome.

On May 3, two drones attacked the Kremlin in Moscow, but they caused little damage before being destroyed by Russia.

Russia has consistently accused Ukraine of the drone attack, along with the US, and alleged that it was an attempt to kill President Vladimir Putin. But Kyiv has denied involvement in the drone attack.

Zelensky denied any Ukrainian involvement and also told a press conference in Helsinki that "we don't attack Putin, or Moscow, we fight on our territory."

After the attack, Russia reserved the right to retaliate, Putin's office said, and Russian hardliners demanded swift retribution against Zelenskiy himself.

The presidency said in a statement: "Two uncrewed aerial vehicles were aimed at the Kremlin. As a result of timely actions taken by the military and special services with the use of radar warfare systems, the devices were put out of action."

"We regard these actions as a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the president's life, carried out on the eve of Victory Day, the May 9 Parade, at which the presence of foreign guests is also planned ...

"The Russian side reserves the right to take retaliatory measures where and when it sees fit."

(With inputs from agencies)

