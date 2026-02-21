/US official denounces 'terrorism' in France after killing of far-right activist

Google Preferred
Prajvi Mathur
By AFP
Published: Feb 21, 2026, 17:04 IST | Updated: Feb 21, 2026, 17:04 IST
US President Donald Trump Photograph: (AFP)

Deranque, 23, died from head injuries after being attacked by at least six people on the sidelines of a protest against a politician from the hard-left France Unbowed party in the southeastern city of Lyon last week.

US President Donald Trump's administration denounced "terrorism" in France and warned of left-wing violence after a far-right activist was beaten to death.

Sarah Rogers, the State Department under secretary for public diplomacy, said the killing of Quentin Deranque showed "why we treat political violence -- terrorism -- so harshly."

"Once you decide to kill people for their opinions instead of persuade them, you've opted out of civilization," she wrote on X.

"We will continue to watch this case," she said.

The State Department's bureau of counter-terrorism separately posted: "Violent radical leftism is on the rise and its role in Quentin Deranque's death demonstrates the threat it poses to public safety."

An official French X account, @FrenchResponse, replied to Rogers sarcastically by sharing statistics on the much higher homicide rate in the United States compared with France, quipping: "We will continue to watch this case."

His killing has already caused a diplomatic feud between France and Italy, whose right-wing prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, has warm ties with Trump.

She called the killing of Deranque "a wound for all of Europe," prompting French President Emmanuel Macron to criticize her for speaking on French domestic affairs.

