Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /US narco-trafficking boat strike kills 2, campaign death toll reaches 128

US narco-trafficking boat strike kills 2, campaign death toll reaches 128

Moohita Kaur Garg
By AFP
Published: Feb 06, 2026, 14:59 IST | Updated: Feb 06, 2026, 14:59 IST
US narco-trafficking boat strike kills 2, campaign death toll reaches 128

US strikes narco boat in Pacific Photograph: (Screenshot/Video/X-Southcom)

Story highlights

The US military says it killed two suspected drug traffickers in a boat strike in the eastern Pacific, bringing the death toll from Washington’s anti-smuggling campaign to at least 128. 

The US military on Thursday said it killed two alleged drug traffickers in a strike on a boat in the eastern Pacific, bringing the death toll from Washington's campaign to at least 128.

"Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations," the US Southern Command said in a post on X, adding "no US military forces were harmed" in the operation.

President Donald Trump's administration began targeting alleged smuggling boats in early September, insisting it is effectively at war with alleged "narco-terrorists" operating out of Venezuela.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

But it has provided no definitive evidence that the vessels are involved in drug trafficking, prompting heated debate about the legality of the operations, which have expanded from the Caribbean to the Pacific.

Late last month, the US military carried out another strike in the eastern Pacific, killing two alleged drug traffickers.

Last week, relatives of two Trinidadian men killed last year in a strike on a boat the military said was carrying drugs filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the US government.

It is the first such case to be brought against the Trump administration over its missile strikes in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.

Trending Stories

About the Author

AFP

AFP

AFP

...Read More

Trending Topics