US: Montana moves closer to total ban on TikTok

The state of Montana in the western US moved closer to a complete ban on TikTok as the proposal passed a key hurdle in legislature. If the proposal is enacted, the law would be an unprecedented step towards national ban on TikTok it would test the legal waters. Washington is increasingly calling for such a ban on the Chinese-owned social media app over security concerns.

Montana's Republican-dominated lower house overwhelmingly voted for a complete ban, with a final vote set for Friday before it goes to the state's governor to become law.

It passed by 60 votes for and 39 against.

TikTok said US courts would likely have the final word.

"The bill's champions have admitted that they have no feasible plan for operationalizing this attempt to censor American voices and that the bill's constitutionality will be decided by the courts," TikTok spokeswoman Brooke Oberwetter said in response to an AFP inquiry.

"We will continue to fight for TikTok users and creators in Montana whose livelihoods and First Amendment rights are threatened by this egregious government overreach."

TikTok is facing ultimatum from White House that it split from its Chinese owners or stop operating in the US.

"We are facing a threat unlike any other from the Chinese Communist Party hiding behind TikTok where they can spy on Americans by collecting personal information by keystrokes and even user locations," said Representative Brandon Ler, defending the Montana bill.

Under the proposed law, Apple and Google would have to remove TikTok from their app stores and companies will face daily fines of $10,000 if found in violation.

The proposed ban would take effect in 2024, but faces almost certain legal challenges, given its unprecedented nature in the United States, possibly going all the way to the Supreme Court in Washington.

(With inputs from agencies)

