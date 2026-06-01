/US military strikes Iranian radar and drone control sites: CENTCOM

The United States military carried out strikes on Iranian radar and command and control sites for drones in Goruk, Iran and Qeshm Island this weekend, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said late Sunday (May 31). It said that the attack was carried out for “self-defence” in response to “aggressive” actions by Tehran, including the shootdown of a U.S. MQ-1 drone that was operating over international waters.

In a post on X, CENTCOM wrote, “U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) conducted self-defence strikes on Iranian radar and command and control sites for drones in Goruk, Iran and Qeshm Island this weekend.”

CENTCOM said that following the downing of MQ-1 drone downing, US fighter aircraft swiftly responded by destroying Iranian air defences, a ground control station, and a drone control facility.

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“The measured and deliberate strikes occurred on Saturday and Sunday in response to aggressive Iranian actions that included the shootdown of a U.S. MQ-1 drone that was operating over international waters. U.S. fighter aircraft swiftly responded by eliminating Iranian air defences, a ground control station, and two one-way attack drones that posed clear threats to ships transiting regional waters,” it said.

It added that no American soldiers were harmed in the operations, adding that CENTCOM will continue to “protect US assets and interests in response to unwarranted Iranian aggression during the ongoing ceasefire.”