US Marines without confirmed leader for first time in 100 years

The US Marine Corps is without a confirmed leader for the first time in 100 years after General David Berger stepped down as commandant on Monday (July 10) and a Republican senator blocked the approval of his successor. General Berger took over as the commandant in July 2019 and is required to step down from the post after four years. According to a report by the news agency Associated Press early Tuesday, General Eric Smith, who is currently the assistant commandant, has been nominated to be the leader of the Marine Corps.

However, General Smith will be serving in an acting capacity because he hasn’t been confirmed by the Senate. His promotion delay is the first of what could be many top-level military officers held up by Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville (Alabama), the report said. Why have the military nominations been stalled? Senator Tuberville has stalled all the nominations for senior military jobs because he disagrees with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s decision to have the Defense Department pay for travel when a service member has to go out of state to get an abortion or other reproductive care.

Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh said on Monday that as of last Friday, there were 265 senior officers whose promotions have been held up by Tuberville, adding the number could increase to 650 by the end of the year if the issue is not resolved.

Singh pointed out that in over 100 cases, officers like General Smith would be forced to do two jobs at the same time because no one can move up. The Pentagon is asking officers to delay planned retirements and stay on, the spokesperson said, adding, in other cases, officers are doing more senior ranking jobs without getting the pay for that new rank. We need the Senate to do their job: Berger Addressing a ceremony at the Marine Barracks Washington on Monday, General Berger said, "We need the Senate to do their job so that we can have a sitting commandant that’s appointed and confirmed. We need that house to be occupied."

General Smith, who also addressed the ceremony said, “If you’re saying, ‘what am I supposed to call you?’ ACMC. That is my title and one that I’m proud of.”

“To make sure that there is no confusion — all orders, directives and guidance, which were in effect this morning remain in effect unless I direct otherwise. Further guidance to the force will follow,” the acting commandant of the Marine Corps added.

Later in the day, Senate Committee Chairman Jack Reed spoke on the Senate floor asking that Smith be confirmed and criticised Senator Tuberville's action. “In General Smith, we have a Purple Heart recipient — this man has literally shed his blood for his country,” Reed said.

"He stands ready to continue his service to our nation and the Marines he will lead for four more years. He simply awaits our action,” he added.

However, the Republican senator blocked the vote and said the delay would have “minimal effect” on Smith’s ability to lead.

“There may be a delay in his planning guidance, and yet he cannot move into the commandant’s residence, but there is little doubt about General Smith’s ability to lead effectively,” Tuberville said.

(With inputs from agencies)

