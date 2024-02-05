US: Life-threatening storm approaches California, posing severe flooding and mudslide threat

A powerful atmospheric river storm system is expected to bring life-threatening and damaging flooding, wind, snow and waves to California this weekend. Flood watches are issued from Saturday night to Tuesday in central and southern California due to the upcoming heavy rain, raising concerns about urban flooding."

Extensive rainfall estimates

Forecasts suggest widespread rainfall ranging from three to six inches, with potential spikes of six to 12 inches in south and southwest-facing foothills and mountains. Peak intensity is expected on Sunday and Monday, with rates possibly reaching one inch per hour during the storm's zenith. The prolonged heavy rainfall, spanning three to six hours, heightens the threat of widespread freeway flooding, particularly in densely populated areas.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass issues a stern advisory, urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel, especially on the anticipated peak day, Sunday. The city stands ready with a fully staffed response team and bolstered air resources. The National Weather Service underscores that even conservative rainfall estimates hold potential for causing damaging flooding.

Flash flooding alert

Santa Barbara County has also received evacuation orders due to an elevated risk of flash flooding, as reported by ABC News. Door-to-door evacuations in Santa Barbara are underway as Sheriff Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown underscores the storm's historic magnitude, anticipating significant rock and mudslide activity on mountain and canyon roadways.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office has also mandated evacuations due to anticipated rain impacts. Formidable winds, predicted at 60-80 mph, bring threats of downed trees and widespread power outages. A high surf advisory coincides with waves potentially surging to 20 feet, escalating the risk of ocean-related incidents and rip currents.

In tandem with coastal threats, winter storm warnings have been issued for the Sierra Nevada mountains, forecasting heavy snowfall from Saturday evening to Tuesday. Accumulations of two to four feet, reaching five to six feet at higher elevations, pose travel disruptions and avalanche risks, potentially prompting road closures.

Also watch | Chile: At least 112 killed as wildfires continue to rage The storm is set to intensify Saturday evening, with peak rain and snowfall extending into Sunday morning. As Los Angeles hosts the Grammy Awards on Sunday afternoon, the storm's zenith may trigger flash flooding and wind-related disruptions. By Monday morning, the storm focus shifts to San Diego, bringing persistent rain throughout the day with a gradual tapering in intensity.