A US federal judge on Friday (May 23) temporarily stopped the Trump administration from blocking Harvard University’s ability to enrol foreign students, just hours after the Ivy League institution challenged the decision in court.

The ruling came from US District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston, who was appointed by former President Barack Obama. She issued a temporary restraining order, putting the new policy on hold for now.

Harvard called the move unconstitutional and dangerous

Harvard had swiftly filed a lawsuit in Boston federal court, calling the government’s action a “blatant violation” of the US Constitution and federal law. The university argued that the decision would harm both its academic integrity and the thousands of foreign students it welcomes every year.

“With the stroke of a pen, the government has sought to erase a quarter of Harvard’s student body, international students who contribute significantly to the University and its mission,” the lawsuit stated.

“Without its international students, Harvard is not Harvard,” the complaint added.

Over 7,000 students could have been affected

Harvard warned that the sudden policy shift would have an “immediate and devastating effect” on more than 7,000 international students currently holding visas. The administration’s directive was announced just a day before the lawsuit was filed, leaving many students in limbo.

The university also stressed that such students are essential not only to its academic and cultural life but also to its global reputation.