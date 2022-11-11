US is reportedly buying South Korean artillery shells to send to Ukraine, Seoul issues denial

A US official has said that Washington is preparing to buy South Korean artillery shells to send to Ukraine. Amid ongoing talks, the officer said that the US wants to send South Korean 155mm artillery shells to Ukraine. Meanwhile, Seoul insisted that its policy against lethal aid for Ukraine remains and that the United States must be the ammunition's end user.

The official further informed that Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) funds will probably be used to purchase the ammunition. However, it was unclear if they would be shipped though the US territory.

South Korea's defence ministry agreed that negotiations are underway, but only under the premise that US would be using the artillery since the country does not provide lethal aid to Ukraine.

"In order to make up for the shortage of 155mm ammunition inventories in the US, negotiations are ongoing between the US and Korean companies to export ammunition," the ministry said in a statement.

Even though South Korea is a US ally, it avoids antagonizing Russia, both for economic reasons and because of the influence that Moscow can exert with North Korea. It stations some 27,000 US troops in the South to help protect it from the nuclear-armed North.

The Wall Street Journal also reported on the matter and said the agreement would involve 100,000 rounds of 155mm artillery rounds that would be delivered to Ukraine.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said last month that Seoul has not provided any lethal weapons to Ukraine following a statement from Russian President Vladimir Putin that such a decision would destroy bilateral relations. However, Seoul has given non-lethal aid and assistance to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, US National Security spokesperson John Kirby had said last week that North Korea was supplying Russia with a "significant" number of artillery shells of its own for use in Ukraine. Both Moscow and Pyongyang have denied any arms shipments.

