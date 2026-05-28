/US, Iran reach ceasefire deal but await Trump's approval amid latest attacks: Report

United States and Iran have reportedly reached a decision to extend the ceasefire and launch negotiations on Iran's nuclear program, but a final approval is awaited from US President Donald Trump on whether a broader agreement will move forward.

According to Axios that cited two US officials involved in the mediation efforts, negotiators from both sides agreed on the framework of a 60-day memorandum of understanding earlier this week.

The sources further said that most of the agreement had been settled by Tuesday and Iranian negotiators had secured approval from senior leaders in Tehran to move ahead on it.

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"The president relayed to the mediators that he wants a couple of days to think about it," a US official told Axios.

Any official confirmation?

There was no immediate confirmation of the report from any side (US or Iran) but the news prompted oil prices to reverse course and trade ​lower.

Later, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht Ravanchi without directly mentioning the report or the said deal said, “We will not sign any agreement that does not align with our interests and we will respond to any violation of the ceasefire”, reported Al Jazeera.

US, Iran stand on shaky ceasefire deal



US and Iran are already standing on a shaky truce as peace talks between both the countries progress slowly.

On Thursday (May 28) US called Iran's alleged ballistic missile attack on Kuwait an “egregious ceasefire violation” and accused Tehran of violating the temporary ceasefire.

"This egregious ceasefire violation by the Iranian regime occurred hours after Iranian forces launched five one-way attack drones that posed a clear threat in and near the Strait of Hormuz," Centcom said.

US strike on southern Iran amid fragile ceasefire

Earlier, on Monday (May 18) US struck southern Iran and claimed that the strikes were defensive in nature and will not have an impact on negotiations with Tehran.

Centcom said the missiles were launched in “self-defense" targeting “missile launch sites and Iranian boats attempting to emplace mines."

But the next day, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force commander, Seyed Majid Moosavi, accused US of violating ceasefire by launching the strikes.

Trump has been reiterating that a deal is very close between the two countries to end the war but on Wednesday, during a cabinet meet he warned that “maybe we have to go back and finish it".