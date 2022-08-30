US inmate who suffered miscarriage as police officials stopped at Starbucks for coffee to be paid $480,000

A woman inmate in California, USA who suffered a miscarriage in police custody six years ago has been awarded a compensatory sum of $480,000 by the government officials of Orange County.

Reportedly, the woman named Sandra Quinones who is no longer in custody, suffered a miscarriage on March 28, 2016 after her water broke during custody while the police officials showed extreme lethargy in taking her to the hospital, resulting in the death of the fetus.

The payment is part of a federal wrongful death lawsuit that was filed by Sandra on behalf of her lawyer Dick Herman.

In the lawsuit, Sandra claimed that after her water broke, she pressed the button in her cell, meant to summon the police officials for help. However, for more than two hours, not a single officer turned up at her cell while she writhed in pain.

Even when the staffers arrived, Sandra was taken to the Anaheim Global Medical Center in the jail deputy's patrol car instead of an ambulance. Moreover, en route to the hospital, the deputies made a stop at Starbucks to drink coffee, wasting precious time while Sandra remained in pain.

In the end, Sandra lost her baby as the hospital could not do anything after such a long delay. Afterwards, in the lawsuit, Sandra accused the jail staffers of exhibiting 'deliberate indifference' toward her 'civil rights and medical condition'.

Speaking about the outcome of the case, Sandra's attorney remarked, "That's a very good result for someone badly treated in the jail. This poor woman, she's in jail having a miscarriage and, instead of calling an ambulance, they take her to the hospital in a patrol car and the cops stop at Starbucks while she's bleeding."

Reportedly, Sandra has to formally accept the settlement for the agreement to be considered final.

(With inputs from agencies)



