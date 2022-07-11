US heatwave: Know about heatwave in Texas and other areas. When will this end?

Many parts of the US, especially Texas are suffering from the scorching heat. It was so intense that, at least 10 heat records were broken in cities across the central and Southwest US over the weekend. A few weeks back also, the US suffered from a heat wave with rapidly rising temperatures. According to the National Weather Service, heat kills more people in the US than any other type of severe weather condition does. It is also expected that the high temperatures will continue this week as well. This time, the records have shattered those set even a decade ago, while some rose to six degrees more than the records. The respective authorities have advised people to not go out unless it is important and to keep themselves hydrated to prevent heat strokes and dehydration.

Why is it so hot in Texas right now?

According to the National Weather Service, the heatwave this time is "oppressive and dangerous". According to a report by Weather Service, Frank Pereira, who is a meteorologist, said that "about 50 million people in the nation are under heat warnings or advisories". The heat conditions are so intense that they have created drought conditions in much of East Texas with 100-plus degree temperatures. The reason for this is considered to be a "heat dome", according to experts, which occurs when the atmosphere traps hot ocean air like a lid or cap. The conditions even remind some of the extreme Texas summers in 2011. According to a report by KLTV, Dr John Nielsen-Gammon, who is a Texas A&M climatologist, said, “We get the super-hot summertime temperatures when the ground dries out, and it’s dried out early".

Do heat wave sunglasses work?

As heat is gripping in the United States, people have started to take measures to keep themselves protected as well. Though the authorities have advised people to stay indoors if possible, large crowds can be seen on beaches and other areas to minimize the effect of the heat. With applying sunscreens and drinking enough water, heat sunglasses are gaining popularity in the US. They are super light in weight and built from special materials to protect our eyes from heat and harmful UV rays. Most people say that these sunglasses do work and have helped them a lot when they go out. Sales of the sunglasses are also increasing.

Heat waves in other areas of the US

Not just Texas but many parts of the US are suffering from extreme heat conditions. A record-breaking temperature of 100 degrees Fahrenheit was reported in Colorado. It surpassed the record of 98 degrees last year. While, at Tulsa, the temperature was recorded at 105 degrees, and surpassed the 2001 high of 99 degrees. Other cities like Muskogee, McAlester, Fayetteville, and Fort Smith also recorded record-breaking temperatures.

When will this heatwave end?

According to a report by Bauer, a cold front is moving towards North and South Dakota, as of Sunday, i.e., July 10, and this could bring relief in areas like Denver. However, no official information is given by experts or authorities regarding the end of the heatwave in other areas, especially in Texas. The strength of the heat dome is much more this time, hence it will take some time for the temperatures to decrease. Everyone hopes that the conditions become normal soon.