US federal government agencies hit by global cyberattack

New YorkEdited By: Navya BeriUpdated: Jun 15, 2023, 09:39 PM IST

It is not yet clear if the Russian-speaking ransomware group, which has claimed responsibility for several cyberattacks in the past, was the one behind intrusions faced by federal agencies.

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency on Thursday said that several federal government agencies in the United States were hit by a global cyberattack affecting widely used software.

Eric Goldstein, the agency’s executive assistant director for cybersecurity, in a statement to CNN, said that the security agency is "providing support to several federal agencies that have experienced intrusions affecting vulnerable software exploited by the hackers".

“We are working urgently to understand impacts and ensure timely remediation,” he added.

It is not yet clear if the Russian-speaking ransomware group, which has claimed responsibility for several cyberattacks in the past, was the one behind intrusions faced by federal agencies.

As per CNN reports, a CISA spokesperson did not comment on being asked as to who was responsible for the breaching of federal agencies and how many were affected by the hacking crusade.
 

